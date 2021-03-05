The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) and Invermere will each receive a share of provincial funding to help plan evacuation routes.

The B.C. Government said the two groups are among 28 local governments and Indigenous communities which will take a portion of more than $1-million.

A $171,720 grant will go to the RDEK for its Evacuation Route Planning for Eastern Kootenays Emergency Management Program. Meanwhile, $21,920 will go to Invermere for it to create a plan of its own.

B.C. said the funding will be used to support applicants develop evacuation route plans in communities that may otherwise have challenges during an emergency evacuation.

“Through this program, we’ve been able to help communities better prepare for emergencies so they can be more responsive and resilient,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “These funds for evacuation route planning will help ensure more British Columbians can escape safely in case a disaster hits, and these communities can rest easier knowing they have a solid plan in place to keep people safe from harm.”

The B.C. Government said the funding is part of a$69.5-million plan designed to help communities prepare for, and respond to, disasters.

“Preparation is the key to being able to effectively recover from an emergency,” said Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness. “I’m encouraged to see so many of B.C.’s communities working on evacuation plans so they can be ready to respond if the need arises.”

A full list of each community set to receive funding and their grant amount follows: