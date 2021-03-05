News RDEK and Invermere get provincial support in evacuation route planning SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff March 5, 2021 (Supplied by Pixabay) The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) and Invermere will each receive a share of provincial funding to help plan evacuation routes. The B.C. Government said the two groups are among 28 local governments and Indigenous communities which will take a portion of more than $1-million. A $171,720 grant will go to the RDEK for its Evacuation Route Planning for Eastern Kootenays Emergency Management Program. Meanwhile, $21,920 will go to Invermere for it to create a plan of its own. B.C. said the funding will be used to support applicants develop evacuation route plans in communities that may otherwise have challenges during an emergency evacuation. “Through this program, we’ve been able to help communities better prepare for emergencies so they can be more responsive and resilient,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “These funds for evacuation route planning will help ensure more British Columbians can escape safely in case a disaster hits, and these communities can rest easier knowing they have a solid plan in place to keep people safe from harm.” The B.C. Government said the funding is part of a$69.5-million plan designed to help communities prepare for, and respond to, disasters. “Preparation is the key to being able to effectively recover from an emergency,” said Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness. “I’m encouraged to see so many of B.C.’s communities working on evacuation plans so they can be ready to respond if the need arises.” A full list of each community set to receive funding and their grant amount follows: Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District – Alberni Valley Evacuation Route Plan $81,900 Bulkley-Nechako Regional District – Regional Evacuation Route Planning $160,590 Central Okanagan Regional District – Evacuation Route Planning $25,000 Chase – Evacuation Route Planning $17,500 Columbia Shuswap Regional District – Community Evacuation Zone Planning Project $24,380 Colwood – Evacuation Route Plan $19,000 Cowichan Valley Regional District – Evacuation Route Planning, Electoral Areas F and I $25,000 East Kootenay Regional District – Evacuation Route Planning for Eastern Kootenays Emergency Management Program $171,720 Hazelton, New Hazelton – Hazeltons’ Evacuation Route Plan $50,000 Invermere – Evacuation Route Planning $21,920 Kwikwetlem First Nation – Evacuation Route Planning $25,000 Lheidli-T’enneh Band – Evacuation Route Planning for North and South IR#2 $19,500 Lhoosk’uz Dene Government – Community Evacuation Planning $25,000 Logan Lake – Evacuation Route Planning $21,855 Merritt – Evacuation Plan 2020 $17,500 Nadleh Whut’en First Nation – Making Evacuations Safe and Efficient $25,000 Nanaimo Regional District – Gabriola Island Evacuation Route Plan $25,000 Nazko First Nation, Ulkatcho First Nations – Southern Dakelh Nation Alliance: Evacuation Route Planning $48,923 Nelson – Evacuation Route Planning $25,000 New Westminster – Emergency Program Evacuation Route Planning $22,000 North Coast Regional District – Tlell Evacuation Route Planning Project $25,000 North Okanagan Regional District – Plan for Cosens Bay and Silver Star $25,000 Okanagan Indian Band – Emergency Program Evacuation Route Planning $25,000 Oliver – Emergency Program Evacuation Route Planning $21,000 Osoyoos Indian Band – Oliver and OIB Emergency Program Evacuation Route Planning $21,000 Sidney – Advanced Evacuation Route Planning and Regional ERP $21,000 Squamish Lillooet Regional District – Pemberton Valley and Squamish Floodplain Joint Flood Evacuation Planning $60,000 Ucluelet – Evacuation Route Planning $22,441 Tags: B.C. GovernmentInvermereRDEK