Cranbrook's Sharleen and Donald March recently won $75,000 from a Scratch & Win ticket. (Supplied by BCLC)

“She jumped up and yelled ‘I won, I won!'”

That’s how Cranbrook’s Donald March remembered the moment his wife Sharleen March scratched $75,000 in winnings from a Bingo Multiplier Scratch & Win ticket.

“We were at home sitting beside each other,” said Donald. “Sharleen was scratching the ticket and I was watching.”

After her initial reaction, Donald grabbed the ticket and made sure to check the winnings on the BCLC Lotto! app. It all checked out.

The couple purchased the lucky ticket from Cranbrook’s Real Canadian Superstore.

“I can yell and say I’m a winner,” added Sharleen. “We can’t believe we’re winners!”

They are planning to put away their entire $75,000 winnings for retirement.