RCMP and Cranbrook firefighters responding a blaze at Kootenay Street and 4th Street North. (Supplied by Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services)

After responding to a structure fire on Mission Crescent in Cranbrook, firefighters were called out again Friday night to another fire along Kootenay Street.

Members responded to an RV fire along Kootenay Street and 4th Street N.

“One RV and a pickup were fully involved on arrival,” said Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services.

Another RV was also exposed to the flames before firefighters were able to knock down the fire.

“Thankfully the occupants both made it out safely.”

At this time, Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services are investigating the cause of the fire.

