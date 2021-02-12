News Cranbrook firefighters attend structure fire on Mission Crescent SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff February 12, 2021 (Supplied by Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services) Cranbrook firefighters were called out out a structure fire on Mission Crescent on Friday afternoon, but it was extinguished by the time a crew arrived. Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services (CFES) said quick action from a local contractor had the flames put out on arrival of the A-Shift crew. No injuries were reported in the incident. CFES thanked RCMP, BCAS, Terasen and BC Hydro for their assistance and quick response in the cold weather. A-Shift attended a structure fire Friday afternoon on Mission Crescent. Quick action from a local contractor had the fire extinguished on arrival. No injuries to report. Thanks to RCMP, BCAS, Terasen and BC Hydro for their quick response and assistance in this cold weather. pic.twitter.com/rNzsQf3UO5 — cranbrookfire (@cranbrookfire) February 12, 2021 Tags: Cranbrook