Cranbrook firefighters were called out out a structure fire on Mission Crescent on Friday afternoon, but it was extinguished by the time a crew arrived.

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services (CFES) said quick action from a local contractor had the flames put out on arrival of the A-Shift crew.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

CFES thanked RCMP, BCAS, Terasen and BC Hydro for their assistance and quick response in the cold weather.