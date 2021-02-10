The B.C. Government has dedicated over $11-million to non-profits as part of its Community Gaming Grants, including $4.8 million for environmental organizations and $6.3 million to emergency and life-saving services and programs.

Locally in the East Kootenay, $332,250 is being distributed to groups in Cranbrook, Kimberley, Fernie, Invermere, and Sparwood.

Here’s the full funding breakdown for the local organizations, groups, and non-profits:

  • Kimberley
    • East Kootenay Regional Search and Rescue Society – $100,000
    • Wildsight – $53,000
    • Wildsight – Kimberley/Cranbrook Branch – $30,000
    • Total – $183,000
  • Fernie
    • Fernie Volunteer Ski Patrol Society – $10,000
    • Wildsight – Elk Valley Branch – $14,250
    • Elk River Watershed Alliance – $14,000
    • Elk Valley Air Search and Rescue Association – $13,000
    • Total – $51,250
  • Cranbrook
    • Cranbrook and District Search and Rescue Society – $26,000
    • Cranbrook and District Restorative Justice Society – $24,500
    • Total – $50,500
  • Sparwood
    • Sparwood Search & Rescue Society – $30,000
    • Total – $30,000
  • Invermere
    • Columbia Basin Environmental Education Network – $5,000
    • Wildsight – Invermere Branch – $6,500
    • Lake Windermere Ambassadors Society – $6,000
    • Total – $17,500
  • East Kootenay
    • Total – $332,250

“Our government is committed to supporting local organizations involved in a wide variety of activities that contribute to building vibrant, healthy communities,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “This funding ensures community organizations can continue to provide programming to enhance public safety through emergency programs like search and rescue, and to steward and preserve our ecosystems for generations to come.”

The B.C. Government is providing $4.8 million to 138 environmental organizations and $6.3 million to 132 non-profit organizations providing life-saving services or emergency response across the province.

According to the Province, the Community Gaming Grants provide approximately $140 million annually to nearly 5,000 non-profit groups throughout British Columbia.

MORE: Community Gaming Grants Funding (B.C. Government)