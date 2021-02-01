Both Fernie and Columbia Valley Search and Rescue (SAR) teams were dispatched late last week to recover injured hikers in their areas.

Fernie SAR said four members were sent out on snowmobiles to find the injured person in the Ridgemont trail network on Thursday afternoon.

The crew immobilized the hiker’s lower leg and transported her to the BC Ambulance Service (BCAS).

The following afternoon, a team with Columbia Valley SAR was sent out to find an injured hiker in Toby Creek Canyon.

CVSAR said the person injured their ankle after falling down a steep slope into the canyon.

The SAR crew was able to extract the hiker with the help of Coldstream Helicopters and bring them to BCAS for further care.