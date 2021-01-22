Crews with the City of Cranbrook are repairing the second water leak for the day, this time along 18th Avenue South.

The City said water will be shut off between 6th and 7th Street South until at least 10 p.m. on Friday night.

Residents are advised to run their cold water taps until the water runs clear if they notice any discoloration.

The road is open, but only to local traffic.

Earlier in the day, the City closed down 16th Avenue North to repair a water leak.

