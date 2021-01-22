Public Works is responding to a water leak on 16th Avenue North, fully closing the road until the necessary repairs are completed.

The specific closure of 16th Avenue North stretches from 4th Street North to 6th Street North.

The City of Cranbrook said water service is shut off but will be restored as soon as possible.

Once water service is restored the City said discoloured water is possible. It isn’t a health risk, but the City said residents simply have to run their cold water taps until the water runs clear again.

All motorists are asked to avoid the area Friday afternoon.