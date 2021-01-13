Students at Sparwood schools are being dismissed early from class.

Ongoing power outages in the Elk Valley have prompted Southeast Kootenay School District No. 5 (SD5) to close all schools in Sparwood early.

“The district is concerned about adequate light and heat in our schools,” said SD5. “We are unclear when power may be restored at this moment.”

MORE: Thousands without power in the Elk Valley Wednesday morning (Jan. 13, 2021)

“School staffs will be contacting parents to pick up their children and busses are being dispatched early for bus students,” said the school district.

Futher updates will be provided by SD5 throughout the day if anything should change.

MORE: Southeast Kootenay School District No. 5