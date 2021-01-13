The Elk Valley has 15 individual power outages impacting properties this morning.

13 outages in the Fernie are impacting 4,915 homes, while another two outages in Sparwood and along Highway 43 is affecting 2,763 customers.

BC Hydro is also reporting outages in the South Country and near Yahk as both of those outages are impacting 665 and 546 homes respectively.

In total, BC Hydro estimates that 8,889 properties are without power Wednesday morning. The majority of the outages reportedly occurred around just before 8:00 am.

As of publishing time, BC Hydro says all of the power outages are under investigation. Crews are currently being assigned to each outage site to try and restore power as quickly as possible.

MORE: BC Hydro Outage Map (BC Hydro)