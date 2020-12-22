Following the snowfall that hit the region on Monday night, the City of Cranbrook is asking residents to clear their sidewalks from snow and ice.

The City is encouraging those who can shovel to help out those who cannot clear their own sidewalks.

“With COVID-19, and restrictions in our facilities, it’s going to be harder for many to be out & exercise. Keeping sidewalks clear encourages everyone to get out and walk safely,” said the Cranbrook.

The snowstorm hit the region on Monday night, dumping between 20 to 30 centimeters of snow on Cranbrook, and up to 40 centimeters in the Elk Valley.

The storm also caused a number of power outages around Cranbrook and through the entire region.

