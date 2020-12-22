BC Hydro is reporting a number of power outages dotting the East Kootenay following a significant snowstorm on Monday night.

The power company said about 23 different areas are left without power following the snow dump, impacting about 1,070 customers in the region.

The outages range in size, from impacting fewer than five customers in several areas to 828 customers south of Ridgemont Crescent near Fernie.

BC Hydro said a crew is on-site with power expected to be restored in the afternoon on Tuesday.

Sally MacDonald, community relations with BC Hydro said the weather has crews working hard around the East Kootenay.

“The snow has weighed down branches and trees, and that has resulted in those branches breaking, coming into contact with our equipment, and causing outages,” said Macdonald. “We have all hands on deck, all crews, including contractors, are working hard today, and will continue to work into the evening until we have all of our customers back up. We’re repairing lines, poles and transformers to fix the damage caused by the storm”

Another significant outage was reported north of Monroe Lake Road and west of Highway 3/95, impacting 345 customers, which has since been restored.

“Our crews are responding to restore power to affected customers. We ask that if you see our crews and contractors out in the field, please maintain a physical distance of at least two metres. Remember, downed power lines are an emergency. Stay back at least 10 metres and call 911 immediately,” said BC Hydro.

