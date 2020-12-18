News Fernie to keep outdoor skating rink closed SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff December 18, 2020 Fernie's outdoor skating rink. (Supplied by the City of Fernie) Fernie’s outdoor skating rink will remain closed over the holidays, as the weather has not provided adequate conditions for the rink. The City of Fernie said the rink will not open because of recent warm weather and precipitation. Fernie’s team is hoping for more consistent colder weather in the new year to help with ice building. Tags: Elk ValleyFernie