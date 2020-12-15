Cranbrook’s Bowen Byram and former Kootenay ICE captain Peyton Krebs will both be skating for Team Canada in the 2021 World Junior Championship.

Byram, who is playing for the Vancouver Giants in the WHL, will be sporting the jersey as a defenseman for Team Canada.

Earlier this year, the 19-year-old was signed on to play in the NHL for the Colorado Avalanche in the 2019 draft.

Byram earned 52 points (14 goals, 38 assists) in 50 games with the Giants before the season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

More: Cranbrook’s Bowen Byram invited to Colorado Avalanche Training Camp (July 15, 2020)

Also participating in the tournament is former ICE captain Peyton Krebs, a 19-year-old forward originally from Okotoks, Alberta.

Krebs is signed to play with the Vegas Golden Knights for the 2022/23 NHL season.