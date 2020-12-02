Businesses within Cranbrook are handling the restrictions in place due to COVID-19 relatively well, according to the Chamber of Commerce, which said the community’s diverse economy is its strength.

Helen Barron, Chamber of Commerce Executive director said the recent addition of restrictions are not causing as much pressure as expected in the retail sector.

“With these new restrictions, in particular, it doesn’t seem to be having a huge impact. We’re still seeing that retail is really busy right now, maybe even a little busier because people are thinking they need to shop now in case we have a lockdown of some kind,” said Barron.

However, other businesses are struggling more than others, due to travel restrictions imposed by the B.C. and federal governments.

“We’re still seeing businesses who are still struggling, as they have been throughout this whole situation. Obviously, hospitality places like hotels are still having the same challenges that they did before,” explained Barron. “We’ve seen a bit of a slowdown with some of the local restaurants as well, although I still think they’re fairing alright.”

The Provincial Health Office implemented more strict measures on November 19th to help curb the spread of COVID-19, which has seen a spike in recent weeks.

New measures include mandated masks in indoor public spaces, a ban on all gatherings and discouraging travel.

Even with the new restrictions, Barron said it won’t change much of the day-to-day operations for businesses.

“I feel like businesses have been ramping up for this and have been somewhat prepared for it. Masks haven’t been mandatory up until now, but we did see a number of businesses using masks, protective plexiglass insets to keep people safe, and really have their staff prepared for these extra hygiene measures,” said Barron. “It does mean changes, but I think that a lot of businesses are well-positioned to deal with those new restrictions.”

Barron added that the situation is still far from ideal, however, as businesses locally and across B.C. continue to struggle.

That being said, Cranbrook’s strength lies in its broad economy, according to Barron.

“We do see that Cranbrook has been well-positioned compared to some other communities because we have such a diverse economy, and because we have so many amazing entrepreneurs in our community who have been able to be agile and adapt to changes as they come,” explained Barron.

Cranbrook’s position as a hub community for the region is part of the reason for the comparative stability.

Through the pandemic, the Chamber has been helping out businesses in a number of ways, which it will keep doing through the latest restrictions.

“Our main focus throughout this has been to be a conduit for current information, just keeping people aware of things as they change. We’ve really supported businesses through a lot of promotions, supporting the whole shop local aspect and providing as many professional development opportunities as we can to help businesses prepare for changes as they come,” said Barron.

Part of adapting to the changing economy, Barron said many businesses have begun to allow customers to shop online or arrange curbside pickup.

Residents are encouraged by the Chamber of Commerce to shop within the community to help maintain the local economy.

“It’s more important than ever for people to remember that their local businesses are what keep the community thriving. Think of them when you’re doing your shopping this holiday season,” said Barron.

