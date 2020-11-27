The City of Cranbrook will allow residents to learn more and ask questions about the findings of its Housing Needs Report.

The City said the open house will be held virtually on Thursday, December 3rd from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., with a question period from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Residents who wish to attend the open house are asked to register online before the event.

More: Cranbrook Housing Needs open house registration (City of Cranbrook)

