As required by the B.C. Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, all municipalities are required to develop a report to meet new requirements from the Province.

Cranbrook’s Housing Needs Report is in the early stages, with a public engagement survey now underway.

CitySpaces Consulting is conducting the survey on behalf of the City. The public survey will be open as of Wednesday, April 22, 2020, and remain open until Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

More: City of Cranbrook Housing Needs Report Survey (CitySpaces)

“Collecting data is only one part of the housing story,” said Jada Basi, Manager of Housing and Community Planning with CitySpaces Consulting. “We need to hear from residents about their key housing concerns in order to better understand the unique housing needs in Cranbrook.”

In addition to the public engagement, CitySpaces is also reaching out to community stakeholders over the next month for direct interviews. CitySpaces will also be holding focus groups, once the initial data component of the report is complete.

“Information we can collect locally on our housing needs and gaps will provide us important tools to assist in planning for our community,” said Chris New, Director of Community Services with the City. “It contributes our information to the large housing needs picture across the province.”

At the end of the day, the Housing Needs Report is intended to provide an understanding of projected changes in demographics and housing to the B.C. Government, offering vital context to inform decision making.

The B.C. Ministry of Municipal and Housing Affairs mandates the report every five years and is being funded through a $30,000 housing grant from the Province.

While offering the information to the B.C. Government, the City of Cranbrook will also be able to have a broader understanding of the current housing situation in the community. The hope is that the report can help inform current and long-term planning.

The City of Cranbrook said in addition to the legislated requirements of the Housing Needs Report, they are expanding the scope of the report to also explore the “affordability aspect” of housing needs.

Anyone that is wanting more information about the Housing Need Report can reach out to Chris New, Director of Community Services by email at chris.new@cranbrook.ca or over the phone at (250) 489-0251.