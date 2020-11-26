Left to right: CFKR: Sean Campbell, KEYSA: Chuck Downie, Salvador Ready Mix: Barb Falardeau and Regan Spence. (Supplied by the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies)

Over $60,000 has been donated towards the construction of the Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association (KEYSA) indoor sports facility from Salvador Ready Mix.

The Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies said it helped to facilitate the donation.

“Salvador Ready Mix provided the concrete and its over $60,000 donation to the project,” said Lynnette Wray, CFKR Executive Director. “They’ve been so great to work with, and we’re just so appreciative. We’re excited that the construction is nearing completion and the facility should be opening soon.”

Further progress has also been made on the facility as well, with the addition of batting cages, which KEYSA said were installed with the help of the Cranbrook Bandits baseball team.

