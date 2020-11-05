After consultations with the public, the City of Fernie has published the results of the first phase of its Active Transportation Master Plan (ATMP) to address the transportation needs in the community.

The plan will work to shape immediate and long-term multi-modal transportation decisions, including project prioritization based on expected need, cost estimates, and community input.

Fernie said it received insights and feedback from 181 residents and connected with 803 participants in total between September 16th to October 14th.

The top three concerns of the survey included safety (66%), time saving/convenience (62%) and physical activity (57%).

Fernie also gathered feedback about satisfaction with various modes of transportation. Respondents were the most satisfied with the ability to get around by vehicle at 43%. The survey showed residents were the least happy about wheelchair or other mobility device accessibility, as 32% said they were very dissatisfied.

The City said it will work on developing opportunities in the network and develop recommendations with the project engineer. The recommendations will be brought to the community and other stakeholders for review early next year.

