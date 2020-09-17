The City of Fernie is asking for feedback from residents as it writes the Active Transportation Master Plan (ATMP).

Fernie said the objective of the plan is to optimize existing and proposed infrastructure and set a clear foundation for the next 25 years of growth and change in the community.

“Some additional objectives of the ATMP include setting the stage for mobility infrastructure and investment, providing the City and the community with more desirable and varied transportation options, a transportation system that is sustainable over time, and the provisioning of mobility options that will benefit both the health of citizens and the natural environment,” said the City of Fernie.

The City added that it will look for community input on the development of the ATMP through a pair of engagement stages.

Phase 1 will seek insight on getting around in Fernie and the values and barriers associated with it. Phase 2 will likely take place in early 2021, which will give the community an opportunity to share the concepts and recommendations that emerge.

Community members can provide feedback through a survey as part of Phase 1 between September 17th and October 12th through letstalk.fernie.ca. On Wednesday, September 30th from 5 to 7 p.m., the City said it will host a video conference to talk with its staff about the plan. Residents and business owners are asked to RSVP to the event at letstalk@fernie.ca.

“The engagement process will help to inform plan recommendations and scenarios while validating the vision, goals, and objectives from previous engagements with the community,” said the City of Fernie.