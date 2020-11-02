NewsSports Rockies, Ghostriders, Thunder Cats battle in KIJHL exhibition SHARE ON: Bradley Jones, staff November 2, 2020 (Supplied by KIJHL, Columbia Valley Rockies, Kimberley Dynamiters, Fernie Ghostriders, Golden Rockets, and Creston Valley Thunder Cats) Five KIJHL games were set to be played over the weekend, but only three went forward after a member of the Kimberley Dynamiters tested positive for COVID-19. The positive test forced the postponement of Kimberley’s two exhibition games this weekend. The KIJHL and the Dynamiters say the individual is under a 14-day quarantine and that they are following the guidance of Interior Health authorities for further testing and contact tracing. MORE: Kimberley Dynamiter tests positive for COVID-19, forcing KIJHL games to be postponed (Oct. 30, 2020) Of the three games that did proceed, the Creston Valley Thunder Cats defeated the Columbia Valley Rockies 5-2 on Friday at home from Johnny Bucyk Arena, while the Revelstoke Grizzlies blanked the Golden Rockets 5-0 at Golden Arena. The lone game on Saturday, saw the Thunder Cats venture into Fernie to take on the Ghostrdiers, only for both teams to skate to a 4-4 tie. Four games are currently on schedule for this weekend, which will be the final round of exhibition games before the KIJHL’s regular season opens next Friday. MORE: KIJHL Schedule (KIJHL) Tags: Columbia Valley RockiesCreston Valley Thunder CatsFernie GhostridersGolden RocketsKIJHLKimberley Dynamiters