The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) pre-season continues for its second weekend.

At 7:30 pm on Friday, the Kimberley Dynamiters clash with the Columbia Valley Rockies at the Kimberley Civic Centre, while the Fernie Ghostriders take on the Creston Valley Thunder Cats at Creston’s Johnny Bucyk Arena. Both games are set to be broadcast on HockeyTV as no fans are allowed in attendance at any of the games.

Come Saturday, the Rockies and Ghostriders hit the ice in Invermere at 6:30 pm from Eddie Mountain Memorial Arena, while the Thunder Cats venture into the Kimberley Civic Centre at 7:30 pm to take on the Dynamiters.

Columbia Valley, Fernie, and Kimberley were all in action last weekend to open their exhibition schedule, while Creston Valley gets set to play their first pre-season game on Friday. Last weekend Columbia Valley swept the Dynamiters and Ghostriders with 2-0 and 3-2 victories.

