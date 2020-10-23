While the majority of southeastern B.C. is on a Special Weather Statement, Environment Canada has upgraded the south East Kootenay to a Snowfall Warning as 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected by Friday evening.

“Modified Arctic air will advance southward through the B.C. interior,” said the weather forecaster. “By Friday evening, the Arctic front is expected to move across the Kootenays.”

Environment Canada said snow from the weather system will begin to fall Friday morning in the East Kootenay, getting heavier by the evening, especially in and around Kimberley. A total of 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is anticipated to fall in Cranbrook, Kimberley, and the surrounding area by the end of the day Friday.

“Snow will taper off to flurries early Saturday,” added Environment Canada. “Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult.”

PREVIOUS: Special Weather Statement issued for most of southeastern B.C. (Oct. 22, 2020)