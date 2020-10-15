The Cranbrook Bucks and Trail Smoke Eaters clash this weekend to begin their unofficial best-of-seven pre-season series.

For bragging rights ahead of the 2020 BCHL regular season, the new rivals have called the exhibition series the Kootenay Cup. Although a best-of-seven series, the Kootenay Cup is a friendly competition between the two clubs. Both teams will play all seven exhibition games regardless of the series outcome.

Already meeting twice this pre-season, the Bucks will battle the Smoke Eaters in back-to-back games at Trail’s Cominco Arena on Friday and Saturday.

Cranbrook fell 7-4 to Trail earlier this month in the Bucks first-ever game as a franchise, while their game last weekend was called off after 40 minutes following ice problems at Cominco Arena. The two teams were tied 1-1 before the game was cancelled.

All BCHL games are streamed on HockeyTV with a subscription. The Bucks and Smoke Eaters play at 8:00 pm MT both Friday and Saturday.

