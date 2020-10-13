Doug Clovechok (left), Nicole Cherlet (middle), and Samson Boyer (right), all representing the respective BC Liberals, BC NDP, and BC Greens are all running to be the MLA for Columbia River-Revelstoke in the 2020 B.C. Election. (Supplied by BC Liberals, BC NDP, and Samson Boyer)

Columbia River-Revelstoke is having its first all-candidates forum next week.

Originally scheduled for next Monday, October 19th, the forum will instead be held on Wednesday, October 21st. Fully online, the forum is being hosted by the Columbia Valley Chamber of Commerce and Swansea Communications.

Incumbent Doug Clovechok for the BC Liberals, Nicole Cherlet of the BC NDP, and Samson Boyer for the BC Greens will be participating.

Starting at 6:00 pm, each candidate will have an opportunity to make an opening statement, followed by a prepared question period for the candidates, before ending around 7:30 pm with closing remarks from the three candidates.

Anyone wishing to attend must first register online.

MORE: Columbia River-Revelstoke Election Forum (Columbia Valley Chamber of Commerce)

Meanwhile, an online election forum is being held Tuesday for those in Kootenay East.

Hosted by JCI Kootenay, the forum is being live-streamed on the Artistic Media Productions YouTube Channel starting at 6:30 pm and will feature incumbent Tom Shypitka of the BC Liberals, Wayne Stetski of the BC NDP, and Kerri Wall for the BC Green Party.

MORE: Virtual Cranbrook election forum to include all Kootenay East candidates (Oct. 8, 2020)