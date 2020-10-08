Tom Shypitka (left), Wayne Stetski (middle), and Kerri Wall (right), all representing the respective BC Liberal, BC NDP, and BC Greens will are running to be the MLA for Kootenay East in the 2020 B.C. Election. (Supplied by BC Liberals, Wayne Stetski, and BC Greens)

All three candidates in Kootenay East will participate in another virtual candidate forum next week.

Already set to participate in the Elk Valley Provincial Candidate Forum on Thursday, October 15th, the candidates will meet two days earlier on Tuesday, October 13th for the Kootenay East All-Candidate Forum from JCI Kootenay.

“See as we put the candidates through their paces on the issues you the public care about,” said JCI Kootenay. “We invite you to submit any questions you may have for the Candidates via a private message on Facebook or email directly to president@jcikootenay.com.”

Incumbent Tom Shypitka (BC Liberals), Wayne Stetski (BC NDP), and Kerri Wall (BC Greens) are all set to participate in the virtual forum, which will live-streamed on Artistic Media Productions’ YouTube Channel.

MORE: Artistic Media Productions YouTube (Link to livestream)

“This is a non-partisan event to allow the voting public to better know the candidates, engage our youth 18-40 to be more involved with our democracy and allow people to make the most informed decision possible,” said JCI Kootenay.

The Kootenay East All-Candidates Forum will begin at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, October 13th.

