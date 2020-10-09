A map depicting the section of Highway 3 in Fernie that will be under construction until late October. (Supplied by Mainroad East Kootenay)

Crews with Mainroad East Kootenay have begun shoulder maintenance work on a section of Highway 3 through Fernie.

According to Mainroad East Kootenay, the project started on Thursday, October 8th, and will continue until October 30th.

Crews will be on the job site from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

Construction will improve drainage and pedestrian safety between the highway’s intersections with McLeod Avenue and Riverside Road.

Drivers travelling through the area are asked to drive with caution.