News Cranbrook RCMP identify hit-and-run suspect SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff September 18, 2020 Photo of the truck believed to have hit a cyclist along Van Horne Street in Cranbrook in September 18th. ( Supplied by Cranbrook RCMP) UPDATE (9:24 p.m.): Cranbrook RCMP announced that the driver suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run early Friday evening has been identified. Police have thanked the public for keeping watch and sharing the available information. ORIGINAL STORY(7:04 p.m.): Cranbrook RCMP is asking the public to be on the lookout for a truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run with a cyclist. Police believe a flat-deck truck with a trailer collided with the cyclist on Van Horne Street shortly after 5 p.m. According to RCMP, the driver fled the scene after the incident. Anyone with information about the truck is asked to contact Cranbrook RCMP. Pls be on the look out for this truck and trailer. The driver is believed to have collided with a cyclist on Van Horn St and left the scene shortly after 5pm. pic.twitter.com/AM6zqYcSbE — Cranbrook RCMP (@CranbrookRCMP) September 19, 2020