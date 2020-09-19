Photo of the truck believed to have hit a cyclist along Van Horne Street in Cranbrook in September 18th. ( Supplied by Cranbrook RCMP)

UPDATE (9:24 p.m.): Cranbrook RCMP announced that the driver suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run early Friday evening has been identified.

Police have thanked the public for keeping watch and sharing the available information.

ORIGINAL STORY(7:04 p.m.): Cranbrook RCMP is asking the public to be on the lookout for a truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run with a cyclist.

Police believe a flat-deck truck with a trailer collided with the cyclist on Van Horne Street shortly after 5 p.m.

According to RCMP, the driver fled the scene after the incident.

Anyone with information about the truck is asked to contact Cranbrook RCMP.