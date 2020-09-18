On Friday, Parks Canada began welcoming back visitors to the Radium Hot Springs pools, with some significant changes to its operations.

“While Parks Canada looks forward to welcoming visitors back to Radium Hot Springs, visitors should expect a very different experience when visiting the hot springs,” said Parks Canada.

The pool’s opening hours have been reduced to allow staff more time for cleaning.

Mike Gray, spokesperson for Tourism Radium Hot Springs said the pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends. As well, the maximum number of visitors allowed in has been reduced to 100 at a time to accommodate physical distancing, and will likely cause some delays during peak hours.

“They ask you don’t call in advance, just come and if it is full, plan on finding some other things to do,” said Gray. “If people are looking to have their best chance of getting in, when it’s a little bit slower and there’s a little more privacy in there, consider a mid-week visit. Look at staying at one of our hotels or motels, stop at a restaurant in town, we would really appreciate it.”

Parks Canada added that masks will be strongly recommended inside the building, and hand sanitizer stations, plexiglass guards and signage have been put in place to help visitors travel through the building safely.

As well, visitors will not be allowed to rent out swimsuits and towels.

The pools closed down on January 11th due to safety concerns with the subfloor, then the COVID-19 pandemic prolonged the closure.

“It’s been a really rough year, but now there’s only looking forward. We’re happy to have people back, its a great time of year when it’s a little less busy,” said Gray. “It’s a great time to welcome people back with something they haven’t had in a while.”

More: Repair Work Begins at Radium Hot Springs Pools (March 13, 2020)