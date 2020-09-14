The RDEK has lifted the Evacuation ALERT impacting five properties near the Doctor Creek wildfire on Monday, following recommendations from the BC Wildfire Service, as the flames are now being held.

“We want to thank residents, recreationalists and visitors for their cooperation and understanding over the past few weeks and are happy to see things on the fire front at a point where we are able to lift the remaining Evacuation Alert,” said Loree Duczek, Emergency Management Program Information Officer.

However, the Area Restriction remains in effect, which applies to all Crown land within the vicinity of the fire.

“It is important for everyone to understand this remains an active fire and an active worksite, so people need to ensure they know and respect the Area Restriction,” said Duczek. “The restriction is in place to keep us all safe and to allow the crews to work safely. The current smoky conditions and lower visibility only increase the importance of staying out of the affected area.”

Below is a map of the restricted area put in place by the BC Wildfire Service.

“We are so fortunate to have had the dedicated resources and expertise on this challenging fire and want to extend our gratitude to the BC Wildfire Service, the Incident Management Teams, all the firefighters, equipment operators, pilots and other personnel for their efforts,” said Duczek.

The State of Local Emergency has also been rescinded on Monday after it has been in place since August 19th.