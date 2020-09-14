The BC Wildfire Service is reporting that the Doctor Creek wildfire about 25 kilometres southwest fo Canal Flats is being held at 8,050-hectares.

“With the resources currently committed to the fire, sufficient suppression action has been taken that the fire is not likely to spread beyond existing and predetermined boundaries under the prevailing and forecasted conditions,” said the BC Wildfire Service.

Air support is currently unable to undergo a new perimeter track at this time, due to Friday’s planned ignitions and smoke drifting into the area from wildfires burning in the United States.

On Monday, crews will patrol the fuel-free area that was created along the southeast flank on Friday and use hand ignitions if needed to establish a 50-foot black line from the control lines towards the fire.

The BC Wildfire Service said that it will perform small-scale aerial ignitions to burn off any extra fuel if conditions allow.

Along the northern and eastern flanks, the remainder of the gear is being demobilized, as crews continue to patrol and look for any remaining hot spots. Plans for the rehabilitation of the area have been made ad work began on Sunday.

Crews will keep track of the fire remotely in a few places.

“Two remote cameras have been installed within the vicinity of the Doctor Creek wildfire to monitor fire behaviour; one on a ridge top just west of Whitetail Lake to capture activity on the northern flank and one along the Skookumchuck forest service road to monitor the southern flank,” said the BC Wildfire Service.

Currently, four helicopters, eight pieces of heavy equipment and 88 firefighters are being committed to fighting the fire.

The Doctor Creek Wildfire was discovered on August 18th, it is believed that the blaze was sparked by a lightning strike.