The BCHL’s Cranbrook Bucks have gotten five commitments from players that attended their 2020 Rookie Camp, adding two more defensemen and three forwards for the upcoming season.

Cam Reid – D 18 years old – Kimberley Dynamiters (KIJHL) 40 games – 3 goals, 15 assists – 18 points

Cameron Kungle – D 18 years old – Okanagan Hockey Academy Red Midget Prep (CSSHL) 31 games – 1 goal, 13 assists – 14 points

Nathan Fox – F 18 years old – Airdrie Thunder (HJHL) 29 games – 21 goals, 14 assists – 35 points

Hayden Gelbard – F 18 years old – Vancouver NW Hawks U18 AAA (BC U18) 37 games – 9 goals, 28 assists – 37 points

Jarrod Smith – F 16 years old – West Van Academy Elite 15s (CSSHL E15) 36 games – 13 goals, 19 assists – 32 points



The Cranbrook Bucks got a commitment from 18-year-old Cam Reid, who played with the KIJHL’s Kimberley Dynamiters last year. Growing up playing hockey in Cranbrook and Kimberley, Reid will no suit up for the Bucks this year.

“We are thrilled to have Cam join the Bucks for our inaugural season in the BCHL,” said Ryan Donald, Head Coach and General Manager. “Cam possesses exceptional skating ability and is a defenseman that stood out at our Rookie Camp in September. After watching him play in more detail it became clear to our staff that Cam is a player who is prepared to make the jump to the BCHL this season.”

In 40 games with the Dynamiters last season, Reid registered 18 points (3 goals, 15 assists) from the blue line.

The team also got a commitment from 18-year-old Cameron Kungle from Red Deer, AB. Playing in the CSSHL last season with OHA’s Red Midget Prep team, the defenceman had 14 points (1 goal, 13 assists) in 31 games.

“He is a defenseman who has size and length in his game but also showed very good puck skill and mobility for a player with his frame,” said Donald. “We are excited to bring Cam to Cranbrook and be a part of his continued growth and development in the future.”

Besides the pair of defenceman, the Bucks have also got commitments from three forwards.

18-year-old Nathan Fox will be joining the team after putting up 35 points (21 goals, 14 assists) in 29 games with Airdrie Thunder in the HJHL, one of Alberta’s Junior B hockey leagues. Donald said his coaching staff was tracking the Okotoks, AB product for a while and that he showed extremely well at their Rookie Camp.

“He has a good combination of speed and skill which will allow him to fit into our style of play well. He is a player that can play multiple roles in our lineup and is a player we are excited to work with.”

From West Vancouver, B.C., the Bucks signed 18-year-old forward Hayden Gelbard as well. In 37 games, Gelbard had 37 points (9 goals, 28 assists) for the Vancouver NW Hawks in BC’s U18 league.

“He has great strength in his game and plays a very consistent game. He is the type of player that can move around a lineup easily due to his versatility and consistency,” said Donald. “We are thrilled to be able to add Hayden to our roster this fall.”

Gelbard also has 10 games of BCHL experience, playing eight games in 2019 for the Vernon Vipers and playing another two games last year with the West Kelowna Warriors. However, the 18-year-old has yet to register a point at the Junior A level.

The last commitment to the Cranbrook Bucks from their Rookie Camp was a young 16-year-old forward from West Vancouver, B.C.. Last season, Jarrod Smith played for the West Vancouver Academy Elite 15s in the CSSHL.

“Jarrod is a player that encompasses a lot of what we want in our hockey club – work ethic, competitiveness, speed and tenacity. He adds a large motor to a very good offensive skill set which we believe will make him an effective BCHL player during his career,” Donald said of the youngest commitment of the five. “In addition to his on-ice abilities, he a young man that is mature beyond his years. Jarrod will be a great addition to our team and the City of Cranbrook.”

Smith had 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) in 36 games last season, while also playing a pair of games with the West Vancouver Academy Prep team.

The Cranbrook Bucks will now gear up for their 2020 Main Camp following the conclusion of Rookie Camp in early September.

