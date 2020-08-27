The Village of Canal Flats. (Supplied by Columbia Basin Trust)

As part of its emergency planning, the Village of Canal Flats is seeking information about senior residents and people with disabilities.

The Village said those who may need assistance in the event of an emergency or evacuation can submit their name, phone number, and address.

This request comes as the Doctor Creek Wildfire has grown to an estimated 4,595-hectares, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

All information gathered for this registry will be kept confidential.

Anyone who has registered previously is asked to contact Canal Flats and verify the information.

To register yourself or someone else, you can contact the Village via telephone at 250-349-5462 or email village@canalflats.ca.