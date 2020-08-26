The Doctor Creek Wildfire as of Wednesday, August 25, 2020. (Supplied by BC Wildfire Service)

New mapping of the Doctor Creek Wildfire southwest of Canal Flats estimates the blaze at 4,594 hectares, as 159 BC Wildfire Service firefighters continue to respond.

Joined by seven helicopters and nine pieces of heavy equipment, the BC Wildfire Service is ramping up its response to the blaze, adding 14 more personnel from Tuesday’s total.

“The fire grew significantly during the elevated winds on August 24th, and efforts were made (Tuesday) to collect an up-to-date perimeter map and area estimate,” said the BC Wildfire Service. “Growth was seen predominantly on the northwest and southeast flanks. No structures are currently threatened.”

The BC Wildfire Service does have structural protection systems in place near the fire as a precaution.

“Control lines on the northeast flank held (Tuesday) and crews continue to reinforce these lines.”

“A few clouds above ridgetop elevations are expected on Thursday, bringing the potential for a slight downturn in temperatures but no precipitation. Temperatures are forecast to rebound to above average on Friday,” noted the BC Wildfire Service. “These conditions should help crews make progress on containment objectives before winds increase on Friday night or Saturday.”

The RDEK’s Evacuation Order for 10 properties in the Findlay Creek area remains in place, as well as the area restriction west of Highway 93/95.