A local fire has caused damage to Telus cables in the Invermere area, resulting in a service outage in the community.

Telus said that mobile voice, text and data services may be inaccessible to clients in the area, as well as internet and home phone services.

“Approximately 500 customers experienced a disruption to their landline phone and Internet service,” said Telus. “Fortunately, we have overlapping cell coverage in the area, which means customers are able to use their cell phones to make calls and stay connected to friends and family.”

According to Telus, a repair crew is working with local authorities to gain access to the damaged cables to make an assessment and begin repairs.

“Our crews were just given permission by emergency management to travel to the scene and they are now working to replace the damaged fibre cable to restore service. We expect service will be fully restored in the early morning hours of Friday, and we thank our customers for their patience and understanding.,” said Telus.

Also: Landline telephone service disrupted in Elkford (Aug 20, 2020)