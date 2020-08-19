The remains of a man from Edmonton who was swept away by the Kootenay River on July 30th when he attempted to rescue his family dog have been recovered on Tuesday.

Police said Cranbrook and Kimberley RCMP officers were called out just before noon to a section of the river, about 6 km south of the Canal Flats Bridge.

The man’s body was found in a now shallow part of the river.

Columbia Valley RCMP notified the BC Coroners Service, who have since launched an investigation into the man’s death.

“RCMP wish to extend its deepest condolences to the victim’s family, who continue to ask for privacy during this very difficult time, states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the BC RCMP Southeast District.

The remains were recovered from the river with the support from local search and rescue crews.

Previous: Edmonton man remains missing despite further searching of Kootenay River (August 10, 2020)

Previous: RCMP suspend search for man swept away in Kootenay River (August 3, 2020)