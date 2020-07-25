Skimmers dropping water on a wildfire near Premier Lake on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Supplied by Brian Clarkson)

The 4.8-hectare wildfire northwest of Premier Lake is being held by BC Wildfire Service firefighters and is not expected to spread any further.

On Thursday, the wildfire sparked near Sheep Creek, approximately 3.5 kilometres northwest of Premier Lake.

Skimmer aircraft are using the lake to collect water and drop it on the blaze. Any boaters, paddlers, and swimmers are asked to stay off the lake as the various aircraft continue their response to the blaze.

As of Saturday, the BC Wildfire Service believes the fire was most likely sparked by a lightning strike on Thursday.

No structures were threatened by the blaze and the fire is expected to be under control and extinguished in the coming days.