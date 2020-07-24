UPDATE (5:40 p.m.): Cranbrook RCMP said the suspect has since turned themselves into police.

The situation is no longer unfolding, but officers are still looking into it.

ORIGINAL STORY (3:05 p.m.): Cranbrook RCMP is asking the public to keep an eye out for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run east of Jaffray Friday afternoon.

Police said the driver fled in a spraypainted black 2001 Nissan Sentra.

The car was leaking fuel and had a bike strapped to the top

The vehicle was last seen leaving Jarffray and heading towards Cranbrook.

RCMP believe that the driver is hiding out somewhere between the two locations.

Anyone that sees the vehicle is asked to contact 9-1-1.