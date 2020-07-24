NewsUPDATE: Hit-and-run suspect turns themselves in to Cranbrook RCMP SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff July 24, 2020 (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)UPDATE (5:40 p.m.): Cranbrook RCMP said the suspect has since turned themselves into police.The situation is no longer unfolding, but officers are still looking into it.ORIGINAL STORY (3:05 p.m.): Cranbrook RCMP is asking the public to keep an eye out for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run east of Jaffray Friday afternoon.Police said the driver fled in a spraypainted black 2001 Nissan Sentra.The car was leaking fuel and had a bike strapped to the topThe vehicle was last seen leaving Jarffray and heading towards Cranbrook.RCMP believe that the driver is hiding out somewhere between the two locations.Anyone that sees the vehicle is asked to contact 9-1-1.Cranbrook RCMP responding to hit and run east of jaffray. Suspect fled scene and is currently driving a black compact sedan with a bike on top. Last seen leaving jaffray toward Cranbrook and believed to be hiding somewhere in between. Please call 911 if sighted.— Cranbrook RCMP (@CranbrookRCMP) July 24, 2020