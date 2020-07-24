Cranbrook RCMP is asking the public to keep an eye out for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run east of Jaffray Friday afternoon.

Police said the driver fled in a black Nissan Sentra with a bike on top.

The vehicle was last seen leaving Jarffray and heading towards Cranbrook.

RCMP believe that the driver is hiding out somewhere between the two locations.

Anyone that sees the vehicle is asked to contact 9-1-1.