Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm WATCH for the northern East Kootenay region encompassing Invermere, Radium, Fairmont, and Canal Flats.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” said Environment Canada.

The public is reminded that large hail and strong winds can be dangerous.

“Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” reminded the weather forecaster. “Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.”

