A skimmer dropping water on a wildfire near Premier Lake on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Supplied by Brian Clarkson)

Boaters on the lake as well as the public are being asked to move away from Premier Lake as the skimmers collect water to fight the wildfire.

As of Friday morning, the wildfire is estimated at 4.1-hectares.

“No structures are currently threatened,” said the BC Wildfire Service.

Skimmers and airtankers have been dropping water on the blaze in an attempt to fully control and extinguish the wildfire.

The fire is adjacent to Sheep Creek and approximately 3.5 kilometres northwest of Premier Lake.

At this time, the cause of the fire remains unknown.

The 4.1-hectare wildfire sparked sometime Thursday afternoon.