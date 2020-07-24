The 4.1-hectare wildfire near Premier Lake on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Supplied by BC Wildfire Service)

The BC Wildfire Service is combatting a new wildfire that sparked Thursday northwest of Premier Lake.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown or has yet to be determined.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the 4.1-hectare wildfire is near Sheep Creek and about 3.5 kilometres from Premier Lake.

The fire was sparked sometime on Thursday as wildfire crews remain active on the scene.

Rural properties are in close proximity to the blaze, but as of Thursday evening, the fire is not currently posing a threat to structures or the public.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.