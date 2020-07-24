Cranbrook firefighters on scene of a small 0.5-hectare wildfire on Thursday, July 23, 2020 on the Cranbrook Industrial Lands. (Supplied by Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services, Twitter)

The Cranbrook Fire Department is currently on scene at the Cranbrook Industrial Lands responding and containing a small grass fire.

Firefighters believe the flames were pushed by the wind, swelling to about 0.5-hectares in size.

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services said two shifts of firefighters are containing the fast-moving fire, which remains small and doesn’t appear to have affected any nearby structures or caused any extensive damage.

Following their response, Cranbrook Fire is reminding the public to be extremely cautious given the windy conditions and warm temperatures.