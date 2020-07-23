Suspect vehicle with the stolen trailer. (Supplied by Cranbrook RCMP)

Cranbrook RCMP is seeking assistance from the public in their search for a travel trailer that was stolen late Tuesday evening.

Police said the missing trailer is a 32 foot long white 2012 Keystone with B.C. license plate UMC86M.

The vehicle suspected of stealing the trailer is a blue Ford F150 with chrome door handles.

Police are asking anyone that may have information about the theft to contact the Cranbrook detachment at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1 800-222-TIPS (8477).