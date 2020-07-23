30 new COVID-19 cases have been reported across B.C. with 304 active infections as of Thursday, July 23rd, as Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer introduced restrictions on the number of guests allowed to stay in rental properties, such as an Airbnb, houseboat or house.

So far, B.C. has a total of 3,392 cases of the virus, and 2,898 people have fully recovered so far.

Meanwhile, the Interior Health region has added 11 new positive tests, for a total of 315 cases.

One more death has been attributed to the illness on Thursday. 190 British Columbians have died from COVID-19 to date.

Following Wednesday’s announcement of further restrictions on bars, nightclubs and pubs, Dr. Henry has added in limits to guests allowed to stay in B.C.’s rental spaces.

“That order will apply across the Province because we know that it is not just an issue in the Okanogan, this is an issue that has affected vacation and rental places across B.C. This will be another step in ensuring we have those provisions in place, that reduce the numbers of people who are gathering and the risk to all of us when this virus is transmitted,” said Dr. Henry.

Henry once again urged caution as more people are travelling and spending time outdoors in the warm weather.

“This virus can be a stealth virus, we have seen it move around our province, sometimes silently with far-reaching impacts and serious consequences,” said Henry. “Everyone deserves to have a fun summer, and I think we need it here in B.C. and across the world with what we’ve been dealing with for the last few months, but it has to be a safe summer.”

Henry offered some advice on keeping friends and family safe from COVID-19 as you enjoy the outdoors, including limiting group sizes as much as possible, staying away from crowded areas, and wearing a mask when distancing from others is difficult.