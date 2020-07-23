Rolf Heer's home the "House of a Thousand Faces" before it burned down in 2018. (Supplied by Tourism Radium Hot Springs)

Rolf Heer passed away this week at 66 years old, a legendary woodcarver known for his iconic home the “House of a Thousand Faces”.

Tourism Radium Hot Springs paid homage to Heer, who spent the last 40 years of his life in the community before passing away on Tuesday.

Heer’s home the “House of a Thousand Faces” was completely destroyed in a fire back in 2018, while he was amidst his cancer battle.

“Soon after the fire, he decided to donate the land on which it stood to become a public park,” said Tourism Radim Hot Springs.”Rolf’s donation of land will not only become a place for people to gather and enjoy the beauty that brought him to Radium Hot Springs, it will also be a place to sit and remember the vivacity that Rolf brought to our town.”

Tourism Radium Hot Springs said fundraising is now underway to complete Heer’s legacy project of a public park on the former site of his home.

“A GoFundMe page has been set up to accept donations to support the creation of the park and future events will be held to achieve this goal.”

MORE: Park of a Thousand Faces (GoFundMe)

The project is looking to raise $250,000 for the Public Park, and is being organized by the Radium Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce.