Lynnette Wray, CFKR Executive Director, accompanied by local youth, Kirk and Skye, recently met with Cranbrook Food Bank Society volunteers, Deanna Kemperman and Tony Bourke. The Cranbrook Food Bank is one of the recipients of a COVID-19 grant from the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies. (Supplied by the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies)

$37,903.05 will be distributed among a number of local charities through the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies thanks to funds raised from the Cranbrook Stay At Home Gala and the Vancouver Foundation.

Nine community organizations will be receiving a $28,500 contribution from the Vancouver Foundation’s COVID-19 Responsive Grant. The CFKR has chosen the recipients that are providing support to the community amid the pandemic.

“All the charities that received grants are providing front-line support during COVID-19. They’re really reaching out to our most vulnerable residents, whether they’re seniors, children, youth, people who are dealing with homelessness or people dealing with addiction and mental health issues,” said Lynnette Wray, CFKR Executive Director. “We really appreciate all the work these charities are doing, and we’re so happy we could provide support.”

Funding from the Vancouver Foundation has been distributed among the following groups:

Elkford Women’s Task Force Society – $3,000

Sparwood Food Bank – $3,000

Fernie Women’s Resource and Drop-in Centre – $1,000

Rocky Mountain Village Auxiliary Society (Fernie) – $1,000

Senior Citizens Club of Fernie and District – $1,000

Cranbrook Food Bank Societ – $5,000

Cranbrook Salvation Army – $5,000

Ktunaxa Nation – Operation Street Angel – $4,750

Community Connections Society of Southeast BC – $4,750

Several months ago, The CFKR hosted the Cranbrook chapter of the national Stay At Home Gala, a nation-wide fundraising event. The CFKR said the May 2nd event raised $9,403.05, with all proceeds split between two local organizations.

“We had amazing support from local donors, businesses who came on as sponsors, individuals and businesses who donated silent auction items, it was just fantastic,” said Wray. “We split that right down the middle between the Cranbrook Food Bank Society and the Cranbrook Salvation Army. Both of those organizations are providing such important front-line support during COVID-19.”

The Cranbrook Food Bank Society has been given $4,701.52 and the Cranbrook Salvation Army received $4,701.53.