NewsSportsSeattle unveils name and logo as newest NHL franchise SHARE ON: Bradley Jones, staff July 23, 2020 (Supplied by Seattle Kraken, NHL)The 32nd NHL franchise will be known as the Seattle Kraken.On Thursday, the league’s newest franchise released its name and logo at Climate Pledge Arena in downtown Seattle.The team will begin play in the NHL for the 2021/22 season.See the full announcement from the franchise below:Get ready, Seattle.It’s real. https://t.co/FHP7UB3E95— Seattle Kraken (@NHLSeattle_) July 23, 2020A legend from the deep awakens.Meet the Seattle Kraken → https://t.co/to5BtVVPh1 pic.twitter.com/FQfOdaiGQQ— Seattle Kraken (@NHLSeattle_) July 23, 2020