Columbia Valley RCMP is asking for public assistance in finding those responsible for stealing a truck in Invermere on Tuesday, July 14th, along with breaking into several other vehicles and stealing a first-aid kit containing IV medications.

Police said they were on the scene of reported theft of a black GMC Sierra flat deck truck from Invermere’s industrial area, early in the morning.

Upon further investigation, officers found out that several other vehicles in the area had been broken into as well.

One of the vehicles that were targeted belongs to a physician who kept a first aid kit inside, which was missing. RCMP said the first aid kit was reported to police once its disappearance was discovered on Tuesday, July 22nd.

According to police, the kit contained numerous medical supplies, including a variety of IV medicines.

If these drugs are not administered by a trained medical professional, they could prove to be lethal said Sgt Darren Kakuno, with the Columbia Valley RCMP.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Columbia Valley RCMP at 250-342-9292 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.