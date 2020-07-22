Wade Dubielewicz (L) and Briar McNaney (R) are adjusting their roles with the Columbia Valley Rockies for the 2020/21 KIJHL season. (Supplied by Columbia Valley Rockies)

Both Wade Dubielewicz and Briar McNaney are remaining with the club but are changing their roles with the KIJHL’s Columbia Valley Rockies.

Serving as Head Coach for eight seasons following his NHL career, Dubielewicz will move from behind the bench as serve solely as the Rockies’ General Manage.

McNaney will now become the Head Coach of the Rockies, after being a full-time assistant with the team for the past three seasons. McNaney is also an alumnus with the Rockies, wearing the blue and orange in two stints with the team between the 2010 and 2014 seasons.

“I’m very excited for Briar to take this opportunity on,” said Dubielewicz in a release. “There is no question he will be a very successful coach this year and many years moving forward at many levels.”

The Columbia Valley Rockies and the rest of the KIJHL anticipate they can begin their 2020/21 season by October as per their most recent update on their Return to Play planning and protocols.